Rendon Entrepreneurial Center: From forgotten post office to South San Antonio innovation hub

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a local and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Two young dreamers from South San Antonio grew up walking past the old post office on Southcross Boulevard — once a place full of motion, now still and forgotten.

As kids, they never imagined that the faded building they passed every day on their way to school would one day become a cornerstone of their future.

Years later, after earning college degrees and gaining real-world experience, they returned home with a mission: to create a space where creativity, collaboration, and community could thrive.

With vision and determination, they purchased the very post office they once admired from the outside and transformed it into the Rendon Entrepreneurial Center, a vibrant hub for co-working, community events, art and entrepreneurship.

The Rendon Entrepreneurial Center is a dynamic startup incubator on San Antonio’s vibrant South Side, dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs with the tools and community they need to thrive.

Its mission is to foster inspiring environments where innovative teams turn bold ideas into lasting success.

As a true one-stop hub, the center guides entrepreneurs through every step of building a business — from seamless registration with the Secretary of State and the IRS to crafting powerful marketing campaigns and accessing cutting-edge co-working spaces.

Within this warm, collaborative environment, entrepreneurs connect, exchange groundbreaking ideas, and watch their ventures flourish.

The facility is designed to spark creativity and connection. A professional podcast studio offers a high-quality space for video and audio recording, ideal for establishing a brand’s voice.

An amphitheater serves as a versatile outdoor venue for live music, fundraising galas, community events, and more. An expansive co-working space of approximately 5,000 square feet is available for conferences, workshops, or memorable social gatherings.

The Rendon Entrepreneurial Center invites entrepreneurs to book tours, meet the passionate community, and explore affordable pricing options — a space where visions find a home and futures are built.

Every second weekend, the center opens its parking lot to the public for the Community Yard Sale. This event goes beyond shopping for deals and treasures; it fosters neighborly connection, storytelling, and mutual support while preserving the spirit of the South Side.

Vendor spaces are available for outdoor setups, including 10-by-10, 10-by-20, or carport 10-by-10 configurations. Reservations can be made by calling or texting 210-997-7898. Concessions are available on-site, and the event runs rain or shine.

The Community Yard Sale has quickly become a space where traditions are kept alive and neighbors come together.

On the last Friday of every month, the center comes alive with Last Friday, a pop-up experience celebrating San Antonio’s creative spirit.

The event transforms the space into a platform for poets, comedians, musicians and visual artists, providing an evening of culture, connection and expression.

Vendor spaces are available for outdoor and covered areas, with setup beginning at 4 p.m. The event schedule includes poetry from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and live music from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. More information can be found online or by calling 210-997-7898.

Last Friday was more than an event; it was a movement where talent, creativity and community thrived together.

What once delivered letters and packages now delivers opportunity, creativity, and hope. The Rendon Entrepreneurial Center is proof of what happens when locals invest in their community while preserving its roots and creating new traditions.

From yard sales to art pop-ups to entrepreneurial guidance, the center is building something special for South San Antonio, driven by the very people who call it home.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

