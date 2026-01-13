Mission Branch Library presents ‘San Antonio: Places, Spirit and Light’

A work from the 'San Antonio: Places, Spirit and Light' exhibition.

The Mission Branch Library invites the community to experience "San Antonio: Places, Spirit and Light," a special art exhibition featuring prints and paintings by local artist Kathleen Baker Pittman. This thoughtfully curated exhibition celebrates the character, atmosphere, and everyday beauty of San Antonio through Pittman’s reflective and expressive body of work.

The exhibition opens Saturday, January 10, 2026, and will be on view through Friday, February 27, 2026, at the Mission Branch Library, located at 1134 Roosevelt Ave., San Antonio, TX 78214.

About the Exhibition

“San Antonio: Places, Spirit and Light” features images inspired by both the iconic landmarks and the often-overlooked, ordinary scenes that define life in San Antonio. Through painting and printmaking, Pittman captures moments that reflect her personal connection to the city—its textures, neighborhoods, light, and quiet rhythms.

Her work offers viewers an opportunity to pause and see familiar surroundings with renewed appreciation, highlighting how place and memory intertwine in everyday spaces.

About the Artist

Kathleen Baker Pittman has been a resident of San Antonio for most of her life. A painter and printmaker, she has been creating art since childhood and continues to explore new ways to portray her environment. While Pittman is a retired art educator, her creative practice remains very active, rooted in lifelong observation, curiosity, and dedication to the arts.

Exhibition: San Antonio: Places, Spirit and Light

Artist: Kathleen Baker Pittman

Location: Mission Branch Library, 1134 Roosevelt Ave., San Antonio, TX 78214

Dates: January 10 – February 27, 2026

Opening Reception: January 17, 2026 | 4–6 p.m.

Closing Reception: February 27, 2026 | 4–6 p.m.

Hours: During regular library hours

Admission: Free and open to the public

Contact: 210-273-4480 | kaybaker52@gmail.com | kathleenbakerpittman.com

