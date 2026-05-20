KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga, John Paul Barajas to join Spurs fans ahead of Game 2 against OKC Thunder

Spurs fans gather at The Rock at La Cantera for the team's official watch party.

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga and John Paul Barajas will join Spurs fans at watch parties Wednesday ahead of Game 2 of the Western Conference finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Zuniga will be live from The Rock at La Cantera, while Barajas will join fans at the Frost Bank Center.

At 7 p.m., KSAT will livestream the excitement in this article, on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus. Delays are possible; if no livestream is available, check back at a later time.

The winner of the Spurs-Thunder series will face either the New York Knicks or Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2026 NBA Finals.

Tipoff for Game 2 is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Paycom Center in downtown Oklahoma City.

The Spurs beat the Thunder 122-115 in a double overtime win to open the Western Conference finals on Monday night.

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