KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga, John Paul Barajas to join Spurs fans ahead of Game 2 against OKC Thunder KSAT will livestream the excitement in this article Spurs fans gather at The Rock at La Cantera for the team's official watch party. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga and John Paul Barajas will join Spurs fans at watch parties Wednesday ahead of Game 2 of the Western Conference finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Zuniga will be live from The Rock at La Cantera, while Barajas will join fans at the Frost Bank Center.
At 7 p.m., KSAT will livestream the excitement in this article, on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus . Delays are possible; if no livestream is available, check back at a later time.
The winner of the Spurs-Thunder series will face either the New York Knicks or Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2026 NBA Finals.
Tipoff for Game 2 is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Paycom Center in downtown Oklahoma City.
The Spurs beat the Thunder 122-115 in a
double overtime win to open the Western Conference finals on Monday night. More Spurs coverage on KSAT:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Ernie Zuniga headshot
Ernie Zuniga is a veteran TV and media personality in San Antonio and is an anchor/reporter at KSAT.
John Paul Barajas headshot
John Paul Barajas is an anchor/reporter at KSAT 12. Previously, he worked at KRGV 5 in the Rio Grande Valley. He has a degree from the University of Houston. In his free time, he likes to get a workout in, spend time on the water and check out good eats and drinks.
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