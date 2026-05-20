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KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga, John Paul Barajas to join Spurs fans ahead of Game 2 against OKC Thunder

KSAT will livestream the excitement in this article

Ernie Zuniga, Anchor/Reporter

John Paul Barajas, Anchor/Reporter

Emilio Sanchez, Photojournalist

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Spurs fans gather at The Rock at La Cantera for the team's official watch party. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga and John Paul Barajas will join Spurs fans at watch parties Wednesday ahead of Game 2 of the Western Conference finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Zuniga will be live from The Rock at La Cantera, while Barajas will join fans at the Frost Bank Center.

At 7 p.m., KSAT will livestream the excitement in this article, on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus. Delays are possible; if no livestream is available, check back at a later time.

The winner of the Spurs-Thunder series will face either the New York Knicks or Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2026 NBA Finals.

Tipoff for Game 2 is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Paycom Center in downtown Oklahoma City.

The Spurs beat the Thunder 122-115 in a double overtime win to open the Western Conference finals on Monday night.

More Spurs coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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