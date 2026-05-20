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Authorities safely locate kangaroo without incident, City of Elmendorf says

Texas Parks & Wildlife officials were involved in the search for the animal

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Sandra Ibarra, Assignments Editor

Missing kangaroo spotted in Elmendorf, Texas. (Copyright 2026 by Elmendorf Police Department - All rights reserved.)

ELMENDORF, TexasUPDATE: The City of Elmendorf said the missing kangaroo was safely located without incident.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Elmendorf Police Department requested assistance from the public on Wednesday morning to locate a missing kangaroo.

Elmendorf Police Chief Marco Pena told KSAT that officers were notified about the kangaroo around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, after a resident contacted animal control.

Texas Parks & Wildlife officials are involved in the search, according to a Facebook post. Pena said at this time, authorities have not found the animal.

Pena also said that officials have searched near Farm-to-Market 327 and Old Corpus Christi Road, which is located near Boregas Road.

Authorities urge anyone who sees the animal not to approach or attempt to capture it. Instead, call Elmendorf police at (210) 635-8710.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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