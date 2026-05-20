H-E-B eyes its East Side facility for expansion project worth $700 million

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B said its East Side facility may be the site of an expansion project that could create more than 1,000 new full-time jobs.

In a Wednesday news release, the retailer said it has identified the facility on Foster Road — which is located east of Loop 410 and north of Rigsby Avenue — as a potential location for the expansion. The company said it is planning to invest $700 million in the project.

While the location has not yet been finalized, the grocer said the project would create 720 jobs by 2028 and more than 1,200 new full-time positions over the next decade.

Initial project plans include construction on a state-of-the-art bakery, a refrigerated warehouse, a transportation building, an expansion of its existing manufacturing plant and more facilities, H-E-B said.

“The project will be the company’s largest investment in its manufacturing and supply-chain division and, if the retailer moves forward with developing its plans at the Foster Road location, it will be among the largest industrial investments in the San Antonio area,” the company said in a statement.

Construction could start later this year with facilities expected to begin operations as early as 2028, the company said.

“While we are still developing our plans, this will be a major investment for H-E-B that will create jobs and better position us to serve even more Texans,” H-E-B Chief Supply Chain Officer Carson Landsgard said in a news release.

H-E-B said it purchased the Foster Road location, which spans more than 870 acres, in 2018. Since the purchase, the retailer has invested more than $445 million at the site, which includes the addition of a more than two-million-square-foot warehouse and manufacturing plant.

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