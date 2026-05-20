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Local News

Bexar County DA dismisses case against man shot multiple times by deputy in stolen vehicle chase

Joshua Ryan Garcia was previously accused of evading arrest and unauthorized use of a vehicle

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office has dismissed the case against a man accused of leading a deputy on a chase in a stolen vehicle last year.

Joshua Ryan Garcia, 35, was initially charged with evading arrest and unauthorized use of a vehicle in connection with the chase on June 21, 2025.

However, according to Bexar County court records, the case against Garcia was dismissed due to a “missing witness.”

At the end of the chase, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Deputy Angel Ornelas shot at the stolen vehicle seven times. Garcia suffered at least three gunshot wounds.

Authorities said that Garcia was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two days after the chase, KSAT obtained home camera video of the events that led to Ornelas shooting Garcia.

>>Video shows Bexar County deputy shooting at suspect inside alleged stolen vehicle during pursuit

The 47-second video showed the BCSO patrol vehicle coming to a stop before Ornelas exited with his gun drawn.

Later in the video, Garcia attempted to speed by Ornelas in the stolen vehicle, but it appeared that he fired the gun multiple times from close range.

The alleged stolen vehicle then spun out away from Ornelas and came to a stop in a grassy area near the home, the video shows.

During a June 21, 2025, news conference, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar told reporters that the stolen vehicle came to a stop and “appeared to be coming back” toward Ornelas before the deputy opened fire.

However, Attorney John Kuntz, who represents Garcia, previously told KSAT that the video does not show Garcia posing a threat to the deputy.

More recent coverage of this story on KSAT:

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