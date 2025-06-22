WATCH LIVE: BCSO to provide details on shooting in southeast Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A shooting in southeast Bexar County is prompting the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office to host a media conference on Saturday night.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar is expected to provide details in the 7600 block of Dove Dr., which will be streamed in the video player above.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting involves an officer.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.