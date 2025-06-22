Skip to main content
Clear icon
76º
Join Insider for Free

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

WATCH LIVE: BCSO to provide details on shooting in southeast Bexar County

The shooting happened in the 7600 block of Dove Dr.

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A shooting in southeast Bexar County is prompting the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office to host a media conference on Saturday night.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar is expected to provide details in the 7600 block of Dove Dr., which will be streamed in the video player above.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting involves an officer.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

KSAT DEALS