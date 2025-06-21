Man shot, killed outside downtown bar during argument, San Antonio police say

A man was shot and killed outside a downtown bar early Saturday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said they found a 32-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds in a parking lot near Bentley’s Beer Garden in the 700 block of North Alamo Street.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The man and the unknown shooter were seen on foot talking to each other when “an argument erupted between the two,” police said.

The shooter pulled out a handgun and fired at the man, striking him, before fleeing the scene on foot, police said. The shooter not been located as of Saturday morning.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

