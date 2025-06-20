Family seeks justice after 62-year-old woman killed in Balcones Heights hit-and-run

BALCONES HEIGHTS, Texas – Martha Trevino is wearing the watch her sister, Irma Deleon, was last seen alive with.

“This was on her at the time,” she said. “I’ll never let go of it.”

Deleon, 62, died Friday, June 13, in a hit-and-run crash. Balcones Heights police told KSAT that she was crossing Fredericksburg Road near the Wonderland of the Americas when someone crashed into her and sped off.

Now, the Balcones Heights Police Department is searching for that driver.

“I just want justice,” Trevino said. “What was the hurry? Where were you going? You wouldn’t want this to happen to your family, and have nobody come forward.”

A detective with Balcones Heights police sent KSAT two photos showing the suspect vehicle.

Police have determined the silver sedan to be an Acura TLX, manufactured between 2015 and 2017. It doesn’t appear to have a front license plate, and police reported damage to the right front portion of the car.

“She loved a lot of people, and a lot of people loved her,” Roman Hernandez, Deleon’s nephew, said.

Deleon’s family remembers her for her loving spirit and wants her legacy to be one of kindness.

She was a “good person, outgoing and caring,” Trevino said. “I can’t believe this happened to her.”

Anyone with information on the suspect or the crash is asked to contact Balcones Heights police.

More coverage of this story on KSAT