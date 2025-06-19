Have you seen this car? Balcones Heights police seek tips on vehicle linked to fatal hit-and-run

BALCONES HEIGHTS, Texas – The Balcones Heights Police Department is looking for the driver who hit and killed a woman on a busy road last week and then sped away.

Irma Deleon, 62, died on June 14 in the 4500 block of Fredericksburg Road.

Her family said she was crossing the street near Wonderland of the Americas when a silver sedan speeding south of Fredericksburg Road hit her.

The car left the scene and is now the focus of an investigation by Balcones Heights police.

Here’s what we know about the vehicle involved, according to Balcones Heights police:

Acura TLX

4-door silver sedan

Likely made between 2015 and 2017

The vehicle does not appear to have a front license plate

Has damage to the right front portion of the car

When the driver hit Deleon, they did not stop to render aid, police said.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to KSAT that Deleon died from multiple blunt-force injuries.

KSAT sat down with the family of Deleon. Hear their story at 10 p.m. on Thursday, June 19, during the Nightbeat.

