SAPD: People in vehicle taunted officers with guns before deadly crash on Northwest Side

San Antonio police investigate a deadly crash on Sunday, June 16, 2025, in the 10600 block of Huebner Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A crash on the Northwest Side resulted in one death after occupants taunted officers with guns, according to San Antonio police.

A preliminary report from SAPD states that officers were finishing up a service call on Sunday evening when a vehicle stopped, and people inside “began taunting and pointing guns at the officers.”

Police started to pursue the vehicle, but the vehicle drove in the opposite direction and away from the officers.

The suspect vehicle ended up crashing just before 5:30 p.m. in the 10600 block of Huebner Road.

Police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three others, including the driver, were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

