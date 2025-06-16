Man shot at gathering on the West Side, San Antonio police say

San Antonio police investigate a shooting in the 300 block of North Pinto Street on Monday, June 16, 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – One person was shot at a gathering on the West Side on Monday morning.

San Antonio police responded to the shooting just after 5:15 a.m. in the 300 block of North Pinto Street, near West Travis Street.

Recommended Videos

Police said four to five people were gathering at the home when two men went outside.

People inside the home heard one gunshot and then went outside to see one of the men on the ground with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

The suspect fled the scene in a Jeep, according to police.

No weapon was found at the scene.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Read also: