Authorities ID 2 more people killed in San Antonio floods

(Lekan Oyekanmi, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A police vehicle blocks a flooded roadway in San Antonio, Tx., where a vehicle was stranded after heavy rains in the city on Thursday, June 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Lekan Oyekanmi)

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have identified two more people killed during catastrophic flooding in San Antonio earlier this week.

On Sunday, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Derwin Anderson, 43, and Roseann Cobb, 41, were killed in the floods.

Anderson was found near Callaghan Road and Highway 90, while Cobb was found in the Wurzbach Parkway area, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The San Antonio Fire Department said Saturday that the number of people who died from the floods had increased to 13, and all missing people had been recovered.

Eleven people were found in the Perrin Beitel search area, one person was found several miles upstream from the search area and one was found in the Highway 90 Leon Creek area, SAFD said.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families and loved ones of those lost during this tragic event,” SAFD said in a statement.

1 person still unidentified

As of Sunday, the medical examiner’s office has identified 12 out of the 13 people who were killed in Thursday’s floods.

On Saturday afternoon, the medical examiner’s office provided an update identifying three people who died as a result of the floods at Perrin Beitel Road and Northeast Loop 410:

Carlos Valdez III, 67

Brett Riley, 63

Stevie Richards, 42

Earlier on Saturday, the medical examiner’s office said the following people died from flooding at Perrin Beitel Road and Northeast Loop 410:

Christine Gonzales, 29

Rudy Garza, 61

Josue Pinadelatorre, 28

Andrew Sanchez, 60

On Friday, the medical examiner’s office identified the following people killed in the floods:

Martha De La Torre Rangel, 55

Victor Manuel Macias Castro, 28

Matthew Angel Tufono, 51

Background

San Antonio police and firefighters began receiving calls around 4:15 a.m. on Thursday from people stranded on the frontage road of Loop 410 near Perrin Beitel.

Water rose quickly in the area. The high water caused 15 vehicles to be swept away from the Loop 410 and Perrin Beitel access road into the creek below, according to SAFD.

In all, police said Thursday that 19 people were in the water at one point.

San Antonio firefighters managed to rescue 10 people from the area, approximately one mile away from where they entered the water. Some of them were clinging to trees.

More coverage of this story on KSAT: