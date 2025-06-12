Floods wash out roads, trap vehicles in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Heavy rain led to significant road damage and flooding on Thursday morning in and around the San Antonio area.

About 5 to 8 inches of rain fell on the North Side of San Antonio in a short period of time, resulting in devastating and deadly flooding, especially near local creeks such as Beitel Creek.

In the area of Old O’Connor Road and Lookout Road along Beitel Creek, flooding washed out the street’s asphalt, lifting it at least three feet.

A viewer alerted KSAT through the KSAT Connect app, sharing images of a FedEx truck that had become stuck on the washed-out road. The truck remained stranded for hours as a tow truck attempted to move it.

Further down Old O’Connor Road, an abandoned SUV was found amid debris and damage caused by the rushing creek waters.

The intersection at Old O’Connor and Lookout is closed indefinitely due to the flooding.

Further south on Beitel Creek, 15 vehicles were swept from the Loop 410 and Perrin Beitel access road into the creek below.

>> San Antonio woman says her husband phoned her as he was swept away by floodwaters

At least five people were killed. Ten people were rescued from trees and buses about one mile away.

On the Northwest Side, heavy rain caused French Creek at Bandera Road to rise dangerously high, resulting in road buckling and further complications for drivers.

Read also: