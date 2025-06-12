KSAT Connect: Viewers share images, videos of lightning & heavy rain

SAN ANTONIO – Heavy rain started in Texas late Wednesday night, and the result has been flash flood warnings in three counties, including Bexar.

As the storms made their way through the Alamo City, KSAT viewers shared their photos of the deluge. They included striking lightning pictures, heavy rain, and hopeful rain gauges.

Recommended Videos

Here are some photos from KSAT viewers:

To keep up with the weather situation, please download the KSAT Weather Authority app for Apple or Android and allow notifications for updates, including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.

Want to share what you’re seeing on KSAT Connect? Submit photos and videos here, and your submission may get featured on KSAT.com or on air.