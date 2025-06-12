Skip to main content
Local News

KSAT Connect: Viewers share images, videos of lightning & heavy rain

Send us your rain pics!

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Flooding in downtown San Antonio Thursday morning - PHOTO FROM KSAT CONNECT (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – Heavy rain started in Texas late Wednesday night, and the result has been flash flood warnings in three counties, including Bexar.

As the storms made their way through the Alamo City, KSAT viewers shared their photos of the deluge. They included striking lightning pictures, heavy rain, and hopeful rain gauges.

Here are some photos from KSAT viewers:

Lightning strikes in midtown SATX as taken from the Scobee Education Center Powell Star Deck

0
Tobin Hill
Rain gauge filled to the top
Malena V

0
Northeast Side
A cool lightning bolt captured by my son!!
Yvonne Scherny

0
Far West Side
It’s pouring sheets of water over here. When the rain storm turned to the South, this area is getting it good! Non-Stop the last 20 minutes.
2023 Eve of New Year

1
South Side
Mangold Farms
0
Devine
Our neighborhood park is flooded with water. I don't know how deep the water is though.
lainiegr

0
Whisper Hollow
5 inches of rain
Michael75

0
Parkwood
Moonlight & Lightning
cindylou

0
Dunlay

To keep up with the weather situation, please download the KSAT Weather Authority app for Apple or Android and allow notifications for updates, including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.

Want to share what you’re seeing on KSAT Connect? Submit photos and videos here, and your submission may get featured on KSAT.com or on air.

