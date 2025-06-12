Skip to main content
Strong thunderstorms lead to heavy rainfall, flash flooding and even tornadoes in South Texas

Several inches of rain fell across San Antonio overnight

Shelby Ebertowski, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Authorities respond after vehicles were swept away by floodwaters in San Antonio, Tx., on Thursday, June 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Lekan Oyekanmi) (Lekan Oyekanmi, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

It was a wet and stormy end to the month of May, but what happened on early Thursday morning was out of the ordinary.

Many areas of San Antonio woke up to either a tornado or a flash flood warning. Whether you received three or eight inches of rain, it was something to remember.

Where are we now

Heavy rain has exited South Texas on Thursday afternoon. Despite this, several low water crossings across the region remain flooded. Continue to exercise extreme caution when traveling throughout the rest of the day.

Off 90 west near Camargo park & Lackland AFB

Edgewood

Flooding will continue along Leon and Salado Creeks throughout Thursday, the Medina River through Friday and the San Antonio River through the next few days.

Flooding under San Pedro underpass

North Central

Record rainfall

Every now and then, it seems like San Antonio receives flooding rainfall. The highest rainfall total reported was in the area south of Helotes, with 7.65 inches.

In 2015, the Blanco River experienced catastrophic flooding over Memorial Day weekend. Two years prior, in 2013, San Antonio experienced a flood that still holds several records. Thursday was just the latest to add to the list.

Highest daily rainfall totals in San Antonio (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

There was one storm in particular that was “training” and set right over north Bexar County. With the heavy rainfall still falling, many areas, including the San Antonio International Airport, have reached their highest daily rainfall amount since May 25, 2013. It is the tenth rainiest day of all time!

Here are some of the latest rainfall totals so far:

Rainfall totals from Thursday. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Remember, turn around, don’t drown. Many areas in South Texas saw flooding. Plenty of users submitted content on KSAT Connect.

If you believe there is high water, check out the Bexar County Flood Map.

Car stranded, help has arrived. Thank you for your service.

South Side
Stone Oak Park Flooded
Stone Oak Park Flooded

Stone Oak

Wimberly tornado

Many people were woken up by their phones going off or even the sirens going off near San Marcos. The National Weather Service confirmed that there was a tornado that briefly touched down in Hays County around 1:20 a.m. on Thursday near Wimberly.

County officials reported that there were no serious injuries and only minor damage.

