1 dead, several rescued from high water on Northeast Side, SAFD says

Fire crews recovered a body and rescued several people stranded near the Briar Glen Trailhead, just off Perrin Beitel Road on Thursday morning.

SAN ANTONO – One person is dead, and seven people were rescued after being swept away by high water on the Northeast Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Fire crews got a call around 5:10 a.m. Thursday for reports of people stranded near the Briar Glen Trailhead, just off Perrin Beitel Road.

When crews arrived, high water in the area prompted the deployment of a technical rescue boat team.

Crews rescued seven people stranded in trees and recovered one body, according to SAFD.

Some of those rescued told SAFD they had been parked on the access road of westbound Loop 410 before their cars were swept away.

No immediate identifying information was available for the victim.

SAFD crews said they were still searching for at least two people, but they were unsure if they were in vehicles.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.

