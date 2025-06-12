SAFD rescues man stranded in tree on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire crews responded to a high-water rescue on the Northeast Side early Thursday and worked to rescue a man stranded in a tree.

The incident happened near Beitel Creek around 5:11 a.m. This is located not far from Perrin Beitel Road and Austin Highway.

KSAT photojournalist Alex Gamez caught footage of the man stuck in a tree, while high water flowed underneath him.

It’s unclear how he got up there at this time.

Crews were eventually able to rescue the man and transport him to higher ground, where he is currently awaiting medical attention.

Although his condition is unknown, our cameras have shown that he is conscious and can sit up.

KSAT has reached out to the San Antonio Fire Department to learn more information about this water rescue.

There are multiple watercraft searching the area for anyone else who might need rescue in high water. KSAT observed several people being treated, though it is unclear how many were rescued.

This is a developing story. KSAT will provide updates as they become available.

