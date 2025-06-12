WATCH: KSAT captures videos of high water, stalled vehicles and flooded roads after severe storms

SAN ANTONIO – Severe storms moved through San Antonio early Thursday morning, prompting flooded roads, rescues and stalled vehicles.

As early as 4:30 a.m., KSAT’s Alex Gamez began capturing drivers stalled on roads on the Northeast Side.

A KSAT viewer captured video near this incident from a different angle. His video showed an 18-wheeler driving through the flooded highway as several cars sat stranded.

In another instance on the Northeast Side, Gamez captured stalled vehicles and a car driving through high water on the lower level of I-35.

In an area near Perrin Beitel and Loop 410, Gamez captured a significant traffic backup due to at least two stalled vehicles in high water. Gamez confirmed San Antonio police, fire and TxDOT crews were working to help drivers and divert traffic.

High water was observed by Gamez near Austin Highway and Beittel Creek.

Gamez, still on the Northeast Side near Perrin Beitel, captured a stranded driver on top of a stalled vehicle. Later, two vehicles were swept away by high water on the road.

Gamez, still near Perrin Beitel and Austin Highway, observed San Antonio firefighters preparing for a high-water rescue. After several minutes, crews worked to rescue at least one man stranded in a tree.