LIVE COVERAGE: Strong storms & flooding moving through San Antonio

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE IN VIDEO ABOVE

ACTIVE ALERTS

Flash Flood Warning until 9 am for Bexar,Guadalupe, Wilson County

Flash Flood Warning until 7:00am for Medina County

Flood Advisory until 10 am including the followingcounties, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe and Hays.

Flood Watch through Thursday evening for Bandera, Bexar, Blanco, Caldwell, Comal, De Witt, Gillespie, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Hays, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, Lavaca, Llano, Medina and Wilson.

Flood Warning for the San Antonio River near Elmendorf.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

FLOODING RAIN: Up to 6″ of rainfall has fallen in San Antonio

SEVERE POSSIBLE: Severe risk is going down, flooding risk is rising

TURN AROUND: Several roads are flooded, please avoid low water crossings

FORECAST

RAINFALL TOTALS SO FAR

San Antonio Airport: 6.12"

Balcones Heights: 4.38"

New Braunfels Airport: 4.99"

Castroville: 3.06"

Roosevelt Parl: 3.14″

Cibolo: 4.29″

Shavano Park: 3.01"

MORNING COMMUTE

Storms have trained over the northwest side of SA and that means several roads are impassable. Storms will continue for several more hours and slowly spread south across the rest of the city. I-35 has also been hit with heavy rain, meaning morning commutes will be very slow. Please take caution or try to leave later. The storms should be winding down by 8am.

THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY

Thursday afternoon looks quiet and the upper-low, which has been making the recent storms, will begin to slowly move away from us. That means rain chances will come down. Still, we’ll have a shot at isolated storms through the weekend. The flow is such that we’ll also need to keep an eye on any clusters of storms that make a run at San Antonio.

Storm chances drop to 20%-30% Friday through the weekend. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS