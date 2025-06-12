Leon Creek rose by 13 feet since late Wednesday night

SAN ANTONIO – As Bexar County experiences heavy rain on Thursday morning, one main area of concern for San Antonians getting on the road is the creeks.

According to KSAT meteorologist Justin Horne, San Antonio-area creeks can experience heavy levels of water when the area gets lots of rain.

One example is Leon Creek near Loop 410, which has risen 13 feet since the rain started late Wednesday night.

While there is not a wall of water, Horne said, it could be dangerous for anyone to drive near creeks in these conditions.

This means it might be better to wait for your morning commute, rather than risk going into floodwaters.

If you go out and see high water, do not drive into it. It could be deeper than expected.

Remember: turn around, don’t drown.

