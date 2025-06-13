3 more bodies from Thursday’s storms recovered near Beitel Creek, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – One day after high water swept away and killed five people, a family of two missing people told KSAT that more bodies were recovered on Friday morning.

The family said the two people — a man and a woman — were found approximately two miles south of Beitel Creek.

KSAT reached out to the San Antonio Fire Department for confirmation of the two bodies reportedly found on Friday.

However, in a statement sent on Friday afternoon, SAFD said the official death count from Thursday’s storms has risen from five to nine. Spokesperson Joe Arrington said six people remain unaccounted for.

San Antonio police and firefighters began receiving calls around 4:15 a.m. on Thursday from people stranded on the frontage road of Loop 410 near Perrin Beitel.

Water rose quickly in the area. The high water caused 15 vehicles to be swept away from the Loop 410 and Perrin Beitel access road into the creek below, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Five people — including two men and two women — were reported dead on Thursday.

One of those victims was Angel Richards’ husband, Stevie. Richards told KSAT she was on the phone with her husband early Thursday morning when their conversation was suddenly cut short.

“The call I got, he was going into some water. And that was it,” Angel Richards said Thursday, describing the abrupt ending. “I just don’t want to believe it. This is not something that happens.”

In all, SAPD said Thursday that 19 people were in the water at one point in time.

San Antonio firefighters managed to rescue 10 people from the area, approximately one mile away from where they entered the water. Some of them were clinging to trees.

At this time, it is unclear if the San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department have concluded their search for more victims from Thursday’s severe storms.

