THIS WEEK: Get ready for the typical summer pattern: Hot & humid with no rain

TODAY: Feels like 100+° in the afternoon, a 20% chance stray shower
NEXT WEEK: No rain & hot!
TROPICS: Eyes on potential development NEXT weekend
FORECAST
SUNDAY
Hope you’ve been enjoying your weekend! It definitely feels like summer out there and that weather pattern will continue today.
There are a couple of spotty showers out there this morning. But we’ll see plenty of peeks of sun throughout the day. It’ll be hot and humid with a high near 90°, but humidity will make it feel like 100°. There is a small chance (20%) to see a stray shower at any given moment today.
NEXT WEEK
High pressure builds in next week, keeping rain out of the forecast for a while. In fact, it’ll be the longest we’ve gone without measurable rain for quite some time. Temps will climb this week, too.
TROPICS
There are early indications that we could have *some* tropical development in the Gulf next weekend. Right now, there are no indications that Texas would see any impacts from a potential system, but we will keep you posted!
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017.
Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News.
When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.