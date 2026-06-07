THIS WEEK: Get ready for the typical summer pattern: Hot & humid with no rain

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TODAY: Feels like 100+° in the afternoon, a 20% chance stray shower

NEXT WEEK: No rain & hot!

TROPICS: Eyes on potential development NEXT weekend

FORECAST

Sunday's poolside forecast (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SUNDAY

Hope you’ve been enjoying your weekend! It definitely feels like summer out there and that weather pattern will continue today.

There are a couple of spotty showers out there this morning. But we’ll see plenty of peeks of sun throughout the day. It’ll be hot and humid with a high near 90°, but humidity will make it feel like 100°. There is a small chance (20%) to see a stray shower at any given moment today.

NEXT WEEK

High pressure builds in next week, keeping rain out of the forecast for a while. In fact, it’ll be the longest we’ve gone without measurable rain for quite some time. Temps will climb this week, too.

The latest forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

TROPICS

There are early indications that we could have *some* tropical development in the Gulf next weekend. Right now, there are no indications that Texas would see any impacts from a potential system, but we will keep you posted!

There are some early indications there could be some tropical development near the Gulf NEXT weekend. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

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