Authorities ID 3 people killed in Beitel Creek floods

Fifteen cars were found submerged in water near the Briar Glen Trailhead off Perrin Beitel Road. Police believe they floated there after being caught up in floodwaters about a half mile away.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified three people who were killed in the Beitel Creek flooding on Thursday.

At least nine people are confirmed dead county-wide as a result of Thursday’s flooding, according to a spokesperson with Bexar County.

The ME’s office said the following people died from flooding at Perrin Beitel Road and Northeast Loop 410:

Martha De La Torre Rangel, 55

Victor Manuel Macias Castro, 28

Matthew Angel Tufono, 51

The medical examiner is still working to identify the other bodies found. More information will be released after the victims’ families are notified.

The San Antonio Fire Department told KSAT that six people are unaccounted for city-wide.

Background

San Antonio police and firefighters began receiving calls around 4:15 a.m. on Thursday from people stranded on the frontage road of Loop 410 near Perrin Beitel.

Water rose quickly in the area. The high water caused 15 vehicles to be swept away from the Loop 410 and Perrin Beitel access road into the creek below, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

In all, SAPD said Thursday that 19 people were in the water at one point.

San Antonio firefighters managed to rescue 10 people from the area, approximately one mile away from where they entered the water. Some of them were clinging to trees.

At this time, it is unclear if the San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department have concluded their search for more victims from Thursday’s severe storms.

More coverage of this story on KSAT: