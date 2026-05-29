San Antonio ranked in top 10 for most dog attacks on mail carriers in 2025, USPS says

SAN ANTONIO – The United States Postal Service (USPS) named San Antonio as one of the top 10 cities in the U.S. with the most dog attacks on mail carriers in 2025.

In a news release on Thursday, USPS reported that mail carriers were involved in more than 5,200 dog attacks across the country last year.

According to USPS, there were 31 dog bite incidents in San Antonio, which ranks the city ninth among localities with the highest number of cases.

KSAT has reported several delivery driver and mail carrier dog bite incidents over the last year.

In November, a USPS mail carrier was hospitalized after being bitten by a dog on the Northwest Side.

San Antonio Animal Care Services presented new data Thursday showing that the agency has worked on 348 dangerous dog cases so far this year.

ACS Director Jon Gary described the trend as “a little bit of an increase” from what the agency has been seeing.

The issue isn’t limited to mail carriers. At a public safety meeting on Thursday, a San Antonio woman shared her experience of being bitten by a dog while walking her own dog in her neighborhood.

“In the aftermath, the services that I received were exceptional, and still, I was left traumatized and grappling to understand how this process now works,” the woman said.

Residents can track dangerous and aggressive dogs reported in their neighborhoods by using an interactive map maintained by Animal Care Services.

Residents can search “Animal Care Services Dangerous Dog Registry” and highlight their neighborhood to see which streets and homes are listed.