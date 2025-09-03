Dog bites Amazon driver on chest, hands while delivering package on Southwest Side, ACS says

San Antonio police officers responded to the scene just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 600 block of East Thompson Place.

SAN ANTONIO – An Amazon driver was bitten by a dog while delivering a package to a home on the Southwest Side, according to Animal Care Services.

San Antonio police officers responded to the scene just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 600 block of East Thompson Place.

ACS told KSAT a German Shepherd mix bit the driver on both hands and on the chest after leaving the package with the dog’s guardian, who lives next door to the intended delivery address.

Initially, SAPD told KSAT at the scene that the dog bit the driver on the rib and hand after he entered the yard, police said.

The driver was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

ACS said even though the dog did not leave the property, the dog’s guardian was issued two criminal citations: one for the bite and another for failing to provide proof of a current rabies vaccination.

The dog has been placed in ACS custody and will be quarantined, the department said. Police confirmed to KSAT the quarantine will last 10 days.

