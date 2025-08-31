Pit bull bites teen below the belt, prompting emergency room visit

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old was taken to the emergency room Saturday afternoon after bystanders said he was bitten by an “aggressive” pit bull.

Francisco Santos, 18, said a big, black pit bull ran towards him and bit him in his “private part” while at Harlandale Park on San Antonio’s South Side.

“It all happened fast,” Santos said.

Santos was on his way to play basketball, but ended up being taken to an emergency room because of the bite. He is expected to be okay.

A bystander, who asked not to be identified, said the dog was very hostile.

“He almost bit one of my kids,” the woman said. “He did sound very aggressive.”

Her son saw the pit bull barking at people and said it almost bit one of his brothers.

Animal Care Services responded to the incident, along with San Antonio police, and the incident is under investigation.

As of Saturday evening, Animal Care Services are still searching for the dog.

Witnesses said the dog’s owner walked away with the pit bull shortly after police arrived.

Santos said there needs to be consequences for the dog and its owner.

“Keep it away from the kids at the park,” Santos said, “because something worse can happen to the little kids.”