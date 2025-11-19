USPS mail carrier hospitalized after dog bite on Northwest Side, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A United States Postal Service (USPS) mail carrier was taken to a hospital for treatment after being bitten by a dog on the Northwest Side, according to officials.

The bite happened on Wednesday in the 2400 block of North Navidad Street, which is located near West Craig Place, a USPS spokesperson told KSAT.

San Antonio police said the mail carrier was hospitalized with minor injuries. It is unclear where the mail carrier was bitten.

Authorities said Animal Care Services (ACS) personnel were en route to the scene.

KSAT has reached out to ACS for additional information. This story will be updated with the agency’s response.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

