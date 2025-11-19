Teen cut in face during alleged robbery outside SE Side restaurant, SAPD says

San Antonio police investigating an alleged aggravated robbery on Tuesday, Nov. 18, at a Raising Cane's in the 2300 block of Southeast Military Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – A teen was cut in the face during an alleged aggravated robbery outside of a Southeast Side Raising Cane’s, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Southeast Military Drive, not far from South Presa Street.

It is not immediately clear what prompted the robbery on the restaurant’s patio.

The alleged suspect fled on foot after the incident. It is unknown what was stolen.

Police said the teen was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

KSAT has reached out to SAPD for more information.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.

