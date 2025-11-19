Records obtained for first people charged in connection with federal raid on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – Court records showing formal charges against two individuals connected to a North Side raid have been obtained by KSAT Investigates as authorities remain mum on the operation.

Marcos Contreras-Max and Edwin Javier Chinchilla-Lopez, both from Honduras, were taken into custody by ICE agents during the operation on Sunday, records obtained Tuesday show.

Both men face charges of illegal re-entry into the United States.

Officials said the raid was intended to disrupt the activities of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

However, court records do not provide any evidence linking Contreras-Max or Chinchilla-Lopez to the gang.

>> What we know about the federal raid on the North Side: Tren de Aragua link, new task force, 140+ detained

More than 140 immigrants were taken into custody on Sunday following the multiple-agency operation near Basse Road and San Pedro Avenue on the North Side.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations field offices in San Antonio confirmed the arrests in a news release on Monday. Officials said the arrests were the result of an operation from the newly established regional Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF-South Texas).

“Disrupting Tren de Aragua (TdA) criminal presence in San Antonio, Texas on November 16, 2025,” was listed as a “recent highlight” for HSTF-South Texas, according to the release.

Additional information on those arrested remains unknown, as does any potential link they may have to the Tren de Aragua gang.

WATCH BELOW: Protesters rally after more than 140 immigrants taken into custody

The immigrants, who are from Venezuela, Honduras, Mexico and other South American countries, were taken into ICE custody. Additional information, including what charges the immigrants could face, was not released on Monday.

“This operation would not have been possible without the support of the Texas Department of Public Safety, whose work on the underlying state case led to the search warrant executed during the operation,” the news release states.

The news release states HSTF-South Texas investigates “sophisticated cartels, foreign terrorist organizations, and transnational gangs whose list of crimes include homicide, kidnapping, human trafficking, extortion, smuggling drugs across our borders, and money laundering.”

In a post on X from Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the raid was tied to a sex and human trafficking organization from Tren de Aragua.

“About 200 illegal immigrants were apprehended. More of this to come,” Abbott said in a repost, which included a clipped video from KSAT’s newscast.

During a stop in San Antonio on Tuesday, Abbott did not take questions from reporters.

Read also: