Protesters rally after more than 140 immigrants taken into custody in North Side raid

SAN ANTONIO – A day after more than 140 people were taken into custody, the scene on San Pedro Avenue shifted.

On Sunday, there were federal agents and handcuffs. On Monday night, there were chants and outrage from more than 100 protesters.

“Say it loud, say it clear, immigrants are welcome here,” protesters chanted.

KSAT confirmed with the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations that a multiple-agency operation was conducted at a lot on San Pedro Avenue near Basse Road.

>> What we know about the federal raid on the North Side: Tren de Aragua link, new task force, 140+ detained

Authorities said the people arrested are in the country without permanent legal status. They also said the raid was linked to Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan gang.

On Monday, KSAT asked those departments about where the people arrested were being held, how many were directly tied to the gang, and how many were under the age of 18. A spokesperson with HSI said they couldn’t answer additional questions at this time.

Similar questions were shouted during the protest Monday night along San Pedro Avenue.

“We’re supposed to be innocent until we’re proven guilty,” Valinda Anderson said. “There is none of that.”

Lydia Leos said she knew a woman detained Sunday morning in the raid. She said the woman’s family doesn’t know where she’s being held.

“We just know that at home there’s a 2-month-old baby and a 10-year-old little boy waiting to see where their mom is,” Leos said.

At least one person was countering the protest on Monday night. George Rodriguez said the agencies were doing their job.

“I think that this protest is misleading, it’s misguided,” he said.

More coverage of this story on KSAT.com: