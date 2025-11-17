Tren de Aragua linked to federal raid on North Side, authorities say; 140+ immigrants taken into custody

SAN ANTONIO – More than 140 immigrants from Venezuela, Honduras, Mexico and other South American countries were taken into custody on Sunday following a multiple-agency operation on the North Side.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations field offices in San Antonio confirmed the arrests in a news release on Monday.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, multiple agencies were dispatched to Basse Road and San Pedro Avenue to conduct “court-authorized activity in the vicinity,” the FBI previously said.

Federal authorities did not release official information on the operation until the news release was sent on Monday afternoon.

The news release states that the newly established regional Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF-South Texas) disrupted Tren de Aragua‘s “criminal presence in San Antonio” on Sunday.

“This operation would not have been possible without the support of the Texas Department of Public Safety, whose work on the underlying state case led to the search warrant executed during the operation,” the news release states.

The immigrants lacking permanent legal status were taken into ICE custody.

According to the Associated Press, Tren de Aragua, or TdA, traces its roots to a Venezuelan prison. It is not known for having a big role in global drug trafficking but for its involvement in contract killings, extortions and human smuggling, the AP reported.

A KSAT crew observed at least three vehicles being towed from the scene on Sunday.

Additional information, including what charges the immigrants could face, was not released on Monday.

Regional Homeland Security Task Force established

The FBI and HSI announced the new regional Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF-South Texas) on Monday.

According to the news release, the HSTF investigates transnational criminal organizations “engaged in sophisticated criminal schemes” within and outside the U.S.

This task force was created as a regional component to the national Homeland Security Task Force pursuant to an Executive Order 14159 Protecting the American People Against Invasion, signed by President Donald Trump when he took office in January.

“The Homeland Security Task Force was established as a powerful tool in the fight against transnational organized crime,” FBI San Antonio Acting Special Agent in Charge Alex Doran said in the release. “In close collaboration with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners, we are dedicated to dismantling the cartels and criminal networks responsible for violent crime, human trafficking, and drug smuggling with the ultimate goal of preserving the safety and security of the communities we serve.”

HSTF-South Texas includes officials from the following agencies:

FBI

HSI

Drug Enforcement Administration, Enforcement and Removal Operations

U.S. Marshals Service

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

U.S. Border Patrol

U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District and Western District of Texas

Internal Revenue Service

United States Coast Guard

Texas Department of Public Safety

South Texas - High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA)

North Side community left with more questions than answers

Neighbors woke up around 3 a.m. Sunday to the sound of loud bangs.

“I saw two choppers, with the lights, running around, all from the property where I live,” a neighbor identified as Rudy said.

Derek Garcia, who works nearby, said he is used to seeing some police activity on the street but was shocked by the presence of swarms of federal agents.

“I watch a lot of stuff on TV and we see a lot stuff on social media, but to actually be this close,” he said.

Garcia described arriving for his daily work routine and noticing many vehicles positioned near the bridge.

“I pull in, like I usually do, you know, for my daily work routine. I noticed a lot of vehicles they were kind of like halfway mid starting halfway mid for the bridge.”

KSAT’s crew at the scene captured video showing smoke, loud bangs, people being taken away in handcuffs, and several cars being towed.

Another person and local business owner told KSAT that some businesses in the area often play loud music, with an influx of people hanging out at night.

David Rathburn of River City Auto described the area as lively before the raid.

“At nighttime, it was almost like there was a whole bunch, like all the food trucks are there, so it’s almost like a party going on there all the time,” he said.

Rathburn said local businesses communicate and were not surprised by some law enforcement presence, especially as the area grew busier.

“Hope it’s all over now. It should be fine, but we’re hoping that’s all done and done and over with.”

