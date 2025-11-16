Bodycam footage released after SAPD officer exchanges gunfire, shoots man at Northwest Side storage facility

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department on Saturday released body-worn camera footage showing one of its officers shooting a man inside a Northwest Side storage facility during a burglary in progress call.

Officer Aaron Herrera shot Richard Alan Asbell, 58, after Asbell fired shots toward officers from inside the unit and walked to the front of it still pointing a revolver, footage shows.

Asbell survived the shooting and was hospitalized. He has since been booked into the Bexar County Jail on four charges of aggravated assault of a peace officer, records show.

The footage begins as officers opened the storage locker, just after 10 p.m. on Oct. 17 in the 8700 block of Fredericksburg Road, to find Asbell pointing a revolver at officers.

Officers said “drop the gun” multiple times as they backed away from the locker with guns pointed at the suspect.

Asbell fired twice from inside the storage unit, approximately six seconds apart, before shots were fired at Asbell as he emerged from the storage unit.

Asbell’s arm was reaching out as he approached the opening of the storage locker, the footage shows.

Three shots were fired from an officer, who SAPD previously identified as Herrera.

Asbell was taken to a hospital for further treatment. No other injuries were reported.

Richard Alan Asbell (Bexar County)

According to SAPD, Herrera is a probationary officer with less than one year of service.

Herrera has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of SAPD’s separate Shooting Team and Internal Affairs investigations.

According to Bexar County jail records, Asbell remains in custody after being released from the hospital.

The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office is independently reviewing the investigation, SAPD said.

