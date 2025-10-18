SAPD: Man shot by officer after exchanging gunfire during burglary at Northwest Side storage facility

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot by a San Antonio police officer Friday night after exchanging gunfire during a burglary at a storage facility on the Northwest Side, according to Police Chief William McManus.

Officers responded to the facility just before 10 p.m. Friday in the 8700 block of Fredericksburg Road following reports of a burglary.

Upon arrival, officers found a man inside one of the storage units, McManus said at the scene. As they confronted him, the man fired approximately three times at the officers, McManus said.

The chief said one of the officers returned fire, striking the man.

The man was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

According to a Saturday preliminary report, the officer, who shot at the man, is a probationary officer with less than one year of service.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of investigations.

The San Antonio Police Department’s Shooting Team and Internal Affairs Unit are conducting separate but concurrent investigations, the report stated. Their findings will be forwarded to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office for an independent review.

The investigation is ongoing.

