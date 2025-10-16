‘Pretty horrific’: Witness says man shot, killed by SAPD was acting frantic before firing at officers

SAN ANTONIO – What started as a normal morning near a West Side motel turned into a chaotic scene of gunfire on Wednesday morning, leaving two San Antonio police officers injured and a suspect dead.

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. outside a Ramada Inn off Highway 90 and West Military Drive.

Law enforcement sources told KSAT the suspect in the case was Odon Bustos, 36, who fired at officers first, who then shot back and killed him.

Here is what we know:

SAPD said an officer and a cadet were parked near the Ramada Inn on Wednesday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m., Chief William McManus said the suspect began taunting them.

Around that same time, McManus said a 911 call came in where a woman was whispering and then the line was disconnected.

The suspect began running and eventually pulled out a gun from his waist.

SAPD said three officers and the suspect exchanged gunfire.

Bustos was shot in the parking lot and died.

The two officers who were taken to a hospital with injuries are expected to be OK.

The cadet did not fire any gunshots and was not injured.

Ricky Diaz witnessed the shooting happen. He said Bustos became frantic.

“He started actually walking around the apartment complex banging on doors,” Diaz said.

He said when officers approached Bustos, he yelled, “I’m not going back to prison.” Diaz said that’s when Bustos fired his gun at the officers.

Records KSAT compiled show Bustos had a criminal history in Bexar County dating back to 2009. He also had active warrants.

SAPD has not identified the officers shot yet. McManus said the average years of service for the officers involved in the shooting is between five and six years.

“It was pretty horrific,” Diaz said. “I feel bad for both parties, the guy who passed away and the two officers that got shot.”

