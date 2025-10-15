‘I heard multiple shots’: Witnesses recount West Side shooting that injured 2 SAPD officers

SAN ANTONIO – Witnesses to a fatal shooting by San Antonio police at a West Side hotel on Wednesday morning said they heard multiple gunshots.

The shooting happened just after 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the 6800 block of U.S. Highway 90 westbound near West Military Drive. The suspect died at the scene, according to SAPD Chief William McManus.

One of the witnesses, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she heard one and then multiple gunshots.

“I heard one shot, then multiple shots,” she said. “I didn’t hear any commotion like ‘get on the ground’ or anything. I heard multiple shots. After that, that’s when I went outside.”

A second witness, who only wanted to be identified as Gisselle, said she saw several people looking around near the scene.

“We saw people looking around, but we didn’t know where it was coming from,” Gisselle told KSAT 12’s Patty Santos.

The incident began with a disconnected 911 call from a woman.

Three officers near the hotel then encountered a man, who, according to McManus, was involved in the 911 call. He taunted the officers from the motel parking lot, McManus said.

WATCH BELOW: What we know about the West Side hotel shooting that left 2 officers wounded

McManus said the suspect was walking around a building, and at some point, he came out and told the officer and the cadet, “I’m not going back to prison; I’m not going back to jail.”

The suspect started running and eventually pulled out a gun from his waist. McManus said the officers and the suspect exchanged gunfire.

As the suspect pulled out the gun, McManus said that one of the officers jumped on him.

According to McManus, the suspect was shot and killed in the parking lot. Two officers, as well as the cadet, had fired gunshots at the suspect.

The injured officers are expected to be OK, McManus said.

Read more: