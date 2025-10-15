2 police officers shot on West Side; suspect down, SAPD chief says

SAN ANTONIO – Two police officers were shot on the West Side, and a suspect is down, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

The shooting happened just after 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the 6800 block of U.S. Highway 90 westbound near Military Drive.

The extent of the officer’s injuries is currently unclear.

The access road of U.S. Highway 90 westbound is currently shut down.

San Antonio police are expected to provide further information about the shooting in a press conference.

Two SAPD officers shot off Highway 90. Suspect down. Preliminary info. — Chief Bill McManus (@Chief_McManus) October 15, 2025

KSAT will livestream the press conference in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

More crime coverage on KSAT