2 police officers shot on West Side; suspect down, SAPD chief says

The shooting happened in the 6800 block of U.S. Highway 90; Watch live coverage in the video player below

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Patty Santos, Reporter

Katrina Webber, Reporter

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Two police officers were shot on the West Side, and a suspect is down, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

The shooting happened just after 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the 6800 block of U.S. Highway 90 westbound near Military Drive.

The extent of the officer’s injuries is currently unclear.

The access road of U.S. Highway 90 westbound is currently shut down.

San Antonio police are expected to provide further information about the shooting in a press conference.

KSAT will livestream the press conference in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

