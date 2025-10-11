Security officer shoots armed man during disturbance at Whataburger on South Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot multiple times by a security guard and arrested after he and another person confronted the officer at a Whataburger parking lot on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 4700 block of Interstate 35 South near Division Avenue.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, a disturbance occurred between a man and an on-site security officer after he was asked to leave the premises.

The man made verbal threats before leaving, but soon returned with another man. Both confronted the security officer in the parking lot, police said.

The report states that the second man pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots at the security guard. The security officer returned fire, striking the man multiple times, police said.

The two men fled the scene. SAPD said officers located and arrested the shooter nearby. The other man, who initially made the threats, was not found.

Police said the shooter faces a charge of assault on a security officer with a deadly weapon. He was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation remains ongoing.

