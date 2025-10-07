7 arrested in weekend brawl over food mix-up at Whataburger on North Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Seven people were arrested after a food order mishap at a North Side Whataburger led to a brawl between two groups, according to San Antonio police.

Police were dispatched just after 3 a.m. Sunday to the 14600 block of Blanco Road, located near West Bitters Road.

Recommended Videos

When officers arrived, they learned that an argument over mixed-up orders resulted in a fight between two parties.

No major injuries were reported, but seven people were arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injuries, according to a preliminary report from SAPD.

Those seven people included Andres Garcia Cardenas, 21; Tyrone Tolliver, 21; Miguel Torres, 57; Meili Torres, 21; Andrew Lopez, 21; Deontae Tolliver, 23; and Veronica Valdez, 53.

According to an SAPD report, the ages of the other group consisted of two 18-year-olds and two 20-year-olds.

Read also: