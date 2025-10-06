Man in custody, accused of killing 38-year-old man found in front of suspect’s home, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 23-year-old man was arrested at the scene of a deadly shooting Sunday night on the West Side, San Antonio police said.

Adam Delgado has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting at a home near the intersection of West César E. Chávez Boulevard and 36th Street.

Delgado was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center. Records show a Bexar County judge set his bond at $250,000.

Police officers initially responded to a residence at approximately 7:30 p.m. to investigate the alleged theft of a television.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, Delgado called 911 and told dispatchers that a 38-year-old man was the person who “possibly” stole the television.

The report states that officers attempted to locate the 38-year-old man but did not find him. As a result, the officers filed a theft report.

More than one hour later, just after 8:40 p.m., officers were dispatched on a welfare check near Delgado’s residence near West César E. Chávez Boulevard and 36th Street.

Upon arrival, officers said the 38-year-old man was found dead in front of Delgado’s home with multiple gunshot wounds, including one to his head.

Delgado was taken into custody at the scene, SAPD said.

The victim’s name, cause and manner of death are pending from the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

