Man arrested on capital murder charge in connection with SAISD student’s shooting death, records show

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old man has been arrested on a capital murder charge in connection with the shooting death of a San Antonio Independent School District student, according to Bexar County court records.

Records show that Andrew Cantu was taken into custody on Sunday. He was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on a $750,000 bond.

Recommended Videos

In a Facebook post on Sept. 19, the San Antonio Police Department had requested assistance from the public to locate Cantu for his alleged involvement in the death of 14-year-old Simon Cuevas in April.

Cuevas was found with a gunshot wound to his abdomen at the corner of South Elmendorf Street and Merida Street, near Brewer Academy. He was later transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In addition to Cantu, four other suspects face charges in connection with Cuevas’ death.

Two unidentified brothers, who are 14 and 16 years old, were formerly charged with capital murder. However, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office told KSAT that based on evidence, the charges were lowered to assault causing bodily injury.

The siblings remain in custody.

Another suspect in the case, identified as 18-year-old Fernando Flores, was arrested in August, Bexar County court records show.

Flores was charged with capital murder of a person older than 10 years old but younger than 15 years old in connection with Cuevas’ death.

In Flores’ affidavit, witnesses told police that several individuals attacked Cuevas before one of them pulled out a gun and shot the teen.

Surveillance video showed a group of five people following Cuevas as he left school.

After Cuevas was beaten and shot, the group fled the area, according to Flores’ arrest affidavit. Police said the suspects all worked together to plan the attack on Cuevas and participated in the assault that eventually led to his death.

Caesar Tijerina, 20, was formerly wanted for capital murder in Cuevas’ death. However, authorities said he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in August.

More coverage of this story on KSAT: