‘I wish that I could’ve been there’: Mother of teen shot, killed near SAISD campus seeks justice

The unsolved murder of Simon Cuevas raises safety fears for his mother

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Mark Oltz, Photojournalist

Tags: SAISD, Brewer Academy, Shooting

SAN ANTONIO – One month after Simon Cuevas was murdered two blocks from his school, his mother and authorities are still searching for answers.

On April 16, Simon left Brewer Academy at dismissal with a group of students. Minutes after leaving campus, authorities said he was beaten, shot and killed at the corner of Elmendorf Street and Merida Street.

Simon’s mother, Alejandra Cuevas, wants to know who is responsible for her son’s murder.

“I wish that I could have been there,” Alejandra said. “It’s hard because as parents, we want to be there with our children to protect them from anything.”

KSAT contacted the San Antonio Independent School District every week for one month. On May 15, the district responded.

“We are not able to grant interviews nor provide additional details while it is an active investigation,” a district spokesperson wrote in an email.

KSAT asked Alejandra if she feels like the other kids at Brewer Academy are safe.

“No, I don’t,” she said. “I really don’t because if these kids are able to do that in broad daylight and they think that they’ve been able to get away with it for this long, they know there’s a possibility that sometimes people don’t get caught.”

In a press conference on April 16, the only press conference held since the shooting, SAISD Police Chief Johnny Reyes spoke about the investigation.

“We can confirm that this involved our students from Brewer Academy,” Reyes said. “We are working again closely with SAPD to identify these individuals that were involved and bring a quick resolution to this.”

San Antonio police told KSAT this was an ‘isolated incident’. However, it has been four weeks, and no one has been arrested.

SAPD said anyone with information on possible suspects should call the SAPD Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635. Anyone with information can text “SATIP” and your message to 847411 (TIP411).

