Parents protest outside Brewer Academy two weeks after shooting of 14-year-old Simon Cuevas III near campus

SAN ANTONIO – Parents of students at Brewer Academy in the San Antonio Independent School District staged a protest more than two weeks after the fatal shooting of Simon Cuevas III near campus.

A student walkout was also planned for Thursday.

Parents outside the school told KSAT that the school threatened students with disciplinary action if they walked out. Cuevas’ mother, Alejandra, is also in attendance at the protest.

Parents are confronting SAISD police outside the school about the lack of safety.

Simon Cuevas was killed after school dismissal on April 16 near the intersection of Merida Street and South Elmendorf Street.

San Antonio and SAISD police said he was involved in a fight with other teens when the shooting happened.

Surveillance videos obtained by KSAT from a nearby shop show several students walking away from Brewer Academy just before the shooting.

At one point, one student runs away from the group and toward the school, then comes back into the frame, heading back toward the group of students.

Police have not said if anyone has been charged in the case.

In a letter to parents and guardians on Wednesday addressing the planned student walkout, Acting Principal David Velasquez said the district “values and supports student expression; however, at the same time, student safety is a top priority.”

Velasquez said the planned walkout is not a school-sanctioned event.

“We prefer that students stay on campus, and that they find other ways to honor Simon’s memory,” he said. He asked parents and guardians to speak with their children and encourage them to stay on campus.

In an interview with KSAT, Alejandra Cuevas said her son “had a really good heart” and was nice, respectful and helpful.

