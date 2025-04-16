SAISD student killed in West Side shooting near Brewer Academy campus, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said one teenage student was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon at a San Antonio Independent School District campus on the West Side.

Officers were dispatched to the shooting shortly after 2 p.m. near the intersection of Merida Street and South Elmendorf Street.

During a Wednesday afternoon news conference, SAPD said a Brewer Academy student was in a fight with at least seven other students when one of the students pulled out a gun and shot the victim. All involved are believed to be between the ages of 14 and 17, authorities said.

Officers said they have not yet been located or identified.

Brewer Academy has been placed on lockdown, a district official told KSAT.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more details become available.