SAISD student killed in West Side shooting near Brewer Academy campus identified

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager who was shot and killed near a San Antonio Independent School District campus has been identified.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has named 14-year-old Simon Cuevas III as the student who was killed Wednesday afternoon on the West Side.

SAISD student killed in West Side shooting, SAPD says

Officers were dispatched to the shooting shortly after 2 p.m. near the intersection of Merida Street and South Elmendorf Street.

During a Wednesday afternoon news conference, SAPD said a Brewer Academy student was in a fight with at least seven other students when one of the students pulled out a gun and shot the victim. All involved are believed to be between the ages of 14 and 17, authorities said.

Officers said they have not yet been located or identified.

In a statement, SAISD told KSAT the district was “saddened” to hear about the shooting.

“We immediately entered our Secure Protocol to bring all other students back into the building to safety, the statement said. “As SAPD and SAISD PD handled the scene, we transitioned to a Lockdown for additional security. Once we received the all-clear, we began the reunification of students with families.”

The district said the shooting happened off-campus, two blocks from the school. The statement said SAISD will continue to update families as information becomes available.