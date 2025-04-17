Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
69º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

SAISD student killed in West Side shooting near Brewer Academy campus identified

Brewer Academy student named as Simon Cuevas III by Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Mark Oltz, Photojournalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Ken Huizar, Logistics Coordinator

Tags: Crime, Shooting, West Side, SAPD, SAISD

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager who was shot and killed near a San Antonio Independent School District campus has been identified.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has named 14-year-old Simon Cuevas III as the student who was killed Wednesday afternoon on the West Side.

SAISD student killed in West Side shooting, SAPD says

Officers were dispatched to the shooting shortly after 2 p.m. near the intersection of Merida Street and South Elmendorf Street.

During a Wednesday afternoon news conference, SAPD said a Brewer Academy student was in a fight with at least seven other students when one of the students pulled out a gun and shot the victim. All involved are believed to be between the ages of 14 and 17, authorities said.

Officers said they have not yet been located or identified.

In a statement, SAISD told KSAT the district was “saddened” to hear about the shooting.

“We immediately entered our Secure Protocol to bring all other students back into the building to safety, the statement said. “As SAPD and SAISD PD handled the scene, we transitioned to a Lockdown for additional security. Once we received the all-clear, we began the reunification of students with families.”

The district said the shooting happened off-campus, two blocks from the school. The statement said SAISD will continue to update families as information becomes available.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Ryan Cerna headshot

Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.

email

Zaria Oates headshot

Zaria Oates is a news reporter for KSAT 12. She joined in June 2024 from Memphis, where she worked at ABC24. Oates graduated from Clemens High School in Schertz and earned a journalism degree from the University of Oklahoma. She's passionate about learning, traveling and storytelling.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS