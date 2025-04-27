‘I wish he was here’: Mother of 14-year-old fatally shot near SAISD campus seeks justice

SAN ANTONIO – Family and friends of 14-year-old Simon Cuevas III say they will forever have him in their hearts.

In his honor, those closest to him decorated the intersection of Merida Street and Elmendorf Street on Saturday with balloons, letters, candles and photos.

Simon was shot and killed after school dismissal at Brewer Academy on April 16.

According to San Antonio police, several students jumped Simon, and then one person shot and killed him.

Simon’s mother, Alejandra Cuevas, is living a nightmare she said she hopes to wake up from every day.

Surveillance videos obtained by KSAT from a nearby shop show several students walking away from Brewer Academy just before the shooting.

At one point, one student runs away from the group and toward the school, then comes back into the frame, heading back toward the group of students.

“I didn’t want to believe that it could be our son,” Alejandra Cuevas said. “I just, I would have never believed that it could be him. … He had a really good heart. He was nice to everyone. He was respectful, helpful.”

At last check, SAPD still had no suspects in custody, more than a week after Simon was fatally shot. The lack of accountability has left neighbors worried about their safety and the safety of their children.

“He’s someone’s child,” said Regina Sue Guevara, a community activist who has been working with Simon’s family to advocate for him. “He’s someone’s baby. He was the hope of their future.”

“If those children watched someone do that, they will watch again, and that scares me for my community,” Guevara said.

“I’m just hoping that they have the heart to turn themselves in for the parents,” Alejandra Cuevas said. “The parents have to know something.”

Simon’s family and friends said they want justice for him as soon as possible.

“I love him so much. I wish he was here so that I could hold him again,” said Alejandra Cuevas, expressing her wish to hold her son again.

KSAT reached out to SAPD on Saturday for an update on the case and has not heard back.

Anyone with any information on this case is urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department.

Read also: