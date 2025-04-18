Neighbors, parents concerned about safety after deadly shooting near SAISD campus

SAN ANTONIO – One day after a 14-year-old Brewer Academy student was shot and killed near campus, school resumed in session as usual.

Surveillance video from a nearby auto shop on April 16 showed several people walking away from Brewer Academy after dismissal.

Shortly after, they were seen walking, and one was running. San Antonio police and the San Antonio Independent School District’s Police Department responded.

According to SAPD, several students fought a 14-year-old boy, and then someone shot and killed him.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the boy as Simon Cuevas III.

According to SAPD, the other students involved in the fight are still on the run, including the shooter.

“We believe they’re in their mid-teens, 14-15 or so,” SAPD Chief William McManus said.

“I was definitely looking over my shoulder this morning,” Angelica Rangel, a neighbor and parent, said.

The lack of arrests has neighbors worried about what could happen to them, especially since so many children walk to school.

Neighbors say shootings are common in the area, but not during the daytime.

A neighbor named Mayra explained that she found a bullet near her front door just days ago.

“Not even like 20 steps, 30 steps from my front door,” Mayra said. “Now this has happened, and that’s another layer of uncertainty. When is it gonna happen again, and … I hope it doesn’t happen again. It’s just so mind-blowing.”

Multiple people told KSAT that they want to move or are in the process of doing so. However, for some, that’s not an option.

“It kind of makes me nervous, being out here and knowing it’s a rough neighborhood,” Rangel said. “But this is where we have to live. Some of us don’t have the luxury of being able to just pick up and move out of the neighborhood.”

KSAT requested an interview with SAISD to follow up on school safety. The district replied “We will not be able participate in an interview today. Our officers are assisting SAPD with the investigation.”

Parents said they are grateful that Friday, April 18, is a district holiday, so they don’t have to send their kids to school on foot.