‘They destroyed everything:’ Memorial for Simon Cuevas III vandalized over Mother’s Day weekend

SAN ANT0NIO – Nearly one month after 14-year-old Simon Cuevas III was shot and killed near Brewer Academy, community members told KSAT that his memorial was destroyed over Mother’s Day weekend.

The memorial, once double in size with pictures, letters, candles and balloons in memory of Cuevas, was found with multiple crosses knocked over. Several items, including candles and balloons, were taken away.

Cuevas was beaten, shot and killed on April 16, about two blocks from Brewer Academy, an alternative school located on Merida Street near South Zarzamora Street where he attended classes.

During Mother’s Day weekend, community members visiting the memorial discovered it had been vandalized.

Regina Guevara, who has been assisting the family with setting up this memorial and tagging her truck in Cuevas’ memory, shared the information with KSAT on Sunday.

While Cuevas’ mother, Alejandra Cuevas, was unavailable for comment, several community members expressed outrage and sadness over the destruction.

“They destroyed everything,” community member Linda Rios said. “They took a lot of stuff from this gentleman, and that’s not right.

“There was a crate full of candles,” one neighbor said. “They had a big stuffed animal. Friday, for sure, everything was fine, so everything happened between [Saturday and Sunday].”

There have been no updates from the San Antonio Police Department or San Antonio Independent School District police about the initial investigation before any reported vandalism.

SAISD Police Chief Johnny Reyes said his department was “working closely with SAPD to identify [the] individuals that were involved and bring a quick resolution to this matter” on April 16, shortly after Cuevas was pronounced dead.

In the second week of May, no arrests have been reported, and SAISD has not replied to a request for comment after two emails to district officials on Thursday, May 1, and Thursday, May 8.

Rios expressed a desire for change in the area to prevent similar tragedies from happening.

“Look, that light is not working. It’s dark here at night,” Rios said. “They need to put security or more lights around here.”

In a previous on-camera interview, Alejandra Cuevas, shared her heartbreak.

“I love him so much, and I wish he was here so that I could hold him again,” Alejandra Cuevas said in April.

She also expressed hope that those responsible would come forward.

“I’m just hoping that they have the heart to turn themselves in,” Alejandra Cuevas said. “The parents have to know something. They’re going to be able to see their child again, and I won’t.”

Anyone with information about the case or the destruction of the memorial is urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department.

