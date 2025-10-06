Woman dies at hospital after shooting on Northwest Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was rushed to a hospital and later died after a shooting on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday in the 6700 block of Hickory Springs Drive, near Babcock Road.

SAPD said that the woman was sitting inside a vehicle in the driveway of a home when a white sedan arrived.

A male exited the white sedan and fired gunshots at the woman’s vehicle before fleeing the scene, police said.

The woman was shot in multiple areas of her body, including the neck and shoulder area. SAPD said she was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

