Man dead, person detained after shooting outside West Side home, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead and another is detained after a shooting outside of a home on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. Sunday in the 5900 block of West César E Chávez Boulevard, not far from SW 36th Street.

An officer at the scene told KSAT they received a call for an alleged theft of a television.

About an hour later, SAPD received a call for a shooting. Officers found the victim wounded with two gunshot wounds outside the home, the officer said.

Police dragged the victim away from the scene of the shooting. The man, believed to be in his 30s or 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene by San Antonio Fire Department officials.

Officers cleared the home and detained the alleged suspect, a man believed to be in his 20s. Homicide investigators were en route to the scene.

SAPD said the shooting was isolated and there was no threat to the public.

At this time, it is unclear whether charges are pending.

This is a developing story. KSAT has reached out to SAPD for more information and will update this as we learn more.

